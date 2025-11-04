🚀 AMD Confirms AI Thesis with Strong Results and Confident Guidance

Conversion and Commitment: Massive R&D spending and firm orders from OpenAI and Oracle shift the focus from strategic risk to operational execution of a long-term revenue pipeline.

Record Revenue & Acceleration: AMD hit a record $9.25B in Q3 and guided for 25% YoY growth in Q4 , confirming the company has broken its growth plateau.

AMD clearly asserts: the future of AI belongs to those who can and will deliver, not merely promise. Much like Nvidia, AMD supplies the tangible product—the essential hardware underpinning the AI revolution at its current pace. With record revenue of $9.25 billion and confirmed growth across all segments, from data center to gaming, the company proves that competition with NVIDIA is a market reality. While SMCI disappoints with demand deferrals, AMD’s revenue is set to accelerate, fueled by increasing orders from OpenAI, Oracle, and the U.S. government. Wall Street is drawing a clear line: not all AI chips are created equal. Although the company presented solid results, the modest pullback in after-hours trading can be attributed to general market weakness, yet AMD’s losses were significantly less severe than those seen by SMCI or Arista Networks, key players in the AI ecosystem.

Key Financials: Q3 2025 Beat

Revenue: $9.25 billion (Record High) vs. $8.74 billion expected — a +5.8% beat on consensus.

Adjusted EPS: $1.20 vs. $1.17 expected — a +2.6% beat on expectations.

Adjusted Operating Income: $2.24 billion vs. $2.15 billion expected — a +4.2% beat .

Adjusted Gross Margin: 54% vs. 54.5% expected (a minimal miss).

R&D Expenditure: $2.14 billion vs. $1.96 billion expected — a +9.2% surge in investment .

Q3 YoY Revenue Growth: +36% (vs. $6.82B in Q3 2024).

Forward Guidance: Breaking the Plateau

Q4 2025 Revenue Guidance: $9.3–$9.9 billion (Midpoint $9.6B) vs. $9.21 billion expected. This implies +4% sequential growth and +25% YoY growth.



Broader Earnings Commentary: Diversification and Conversion