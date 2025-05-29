Salesforce Raises Fiscal 2026 Outlook After Strong Q1 Results

Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM.US) raised its revenue and adjusted profit forecasts for fiscal 2026 on Wednesday, following better-than-expected first-quarter results driven by robust cloud spending and growing adoption of its AI platform.

The enterprise software provider reported Q1 revenue of $9.83 billion, beating Wall Street estimates of $9.75 billion and marking 7.6% year-over-year growth. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.58, surpassing the consensus estimate of $2.55.

Agentforce AI Platform Shows Promise

Salesforce's Agentforce platform emerged as a key growth driver, with the company closing over 8,000 deals since launch, half of which are already generating revenue. The AI agent platform helped drive Data Cloud and AI annual recurring revenue past $1 billion, up 120% year-over-year.

Concurrent with earnings, Salesforce announced plans to acquire data management platform Informatica for $8 billion, its largest deal since the $27.1 billion Slack acquisition in 2021. The acquisition aims to strengthen data integration capabilities crucial for AI agent deployment.

Raised Guidance

Based on strong performance, Salesforce raised its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast to $41-$41.3 billion, up from the previous range of $40.5-$40.9 billion. The company also increased adjusted earnings guidance to $11.27-$11.33 per share.

Salesforce (D1)

The stock is trading above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level. Bulls will aim for the 38.2% retracement level, while bears are expected to retest the 23.6% level. RSI shows a short-term bearish divergence, while MACD remains tight following a bearish crossover.