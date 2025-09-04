Salesforce shares down 6% after earnings 📉AI failed to fuel growth?

The US services giant Salesforce (CRM.US) loses almost 6% today on disappointing guidance. Salesforce shares are hurt after the company issued weaker-than-expected revenue guidance.
The stock is now down almost 27% in 2025, making it the worst performer among large-cap tech companies this year. Despite the slump, Salesforce’s Q2 revenue rose 10% year-over-year to $10.24 billion, beating Wall Street expectations.
Earnings per share also topped estimates, showing operational strength. For Q3, Salesforce forecasted $10.24–$10.29 billion in revenue. It's slightly below analysts’ $10.29 billion projection.
Investors worry that artificial intelligence could erode traditional software demand, creating long-term uncertainty for SaaS providers. Salesforce says it’s investing heavily in AI, but hasn’t enjoyed the same market boost as peers focused on infrastructure.
The company closed 12,500 Agentforce deals, including 6,000 paid contracts, with 40% of bookings coming from existing clients. CEO Marc Benioff dismissed AI-related fears, calling them “nonsense” and highlighting an ongoing “great transformation” in software.
Salesforce kept its full-year revenue outlook, which may be a signal that company organic growth is slowing, but raised its earnings guidance, now targeting $11.33–$11.37 adjusted EPS on $41.1–$41.3 billion revenue.
Salesforce shares (D1 interval)
Source: xStation5