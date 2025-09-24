SAP shares gain nearly 3% after announcing AI partnership with OpenAI 📈

SAP SE (SAP.DE) and OpenAI have announced a strategic partnership to launch OpenAI for Germany in 2026, dedicated to the German public sector.

The service will operate through SAP's subsidiary Delos Cloud, using Microsoft Azure technology to meet German data sovereignty, security, and legal requirements. Christian Klein, CEO of SAP, emphasized that combining SAP's cloud expertise with OpenAI's technology will enable the creation of “Made in Germany” solutions for the local market. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced that the project will accelerate the digital transformation of public services by making it easier for government and research institution employees to use AI. SAP will expand the Delos Cloud infrastructure in Germany to 4,000 GPU processors supporting AI applications and declares further investments depending on demand. The initiative supports Germany's national artificial intelligence strategy, which aims to achieve AI-generated added value of 10% of GDP by 2030. The partnership is part of the “Made for Germany” program, supported by 61 companies and investors with a commitment of over €631 billion. SAP has already pledged investments of more than €20 billion in the development of Germany's digital sovereignty, and the new solutions will focus on automating typical administrative processes.

SAP shares reacted with rapid gains, right now posting + 2.65%.

Source: xStation