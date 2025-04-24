Read more
XTB Online Trading

ServiceNow surges 10% after strong Q1 2025 earnings report 📈

9:33 AM 24 April 2025

ServiceNow (NOW.US) shares are up 10% in pre-market trading today, following the company’s stronger-than-expected first-quarter 2025 earnings report. As a leader in enterprise software, ServiceNow is well known for its AI-powered workflow solutions that streamline operations. The company beat market expectations across all key business metrics.

ServiceNow Q1 2025 Results

  • Total Revenue: $3.09 billion, up 19% year-over-year (vs. $3.08 billion expected)

  • Subscription Revenue: $3.005 billion, +19% YoY (20% in constant currency)

  • Gross Profit: $2.44 billion (gross margin 79%, slightly down from 80% YoY due to higher costs)

  • Operating Income: $451 million, up 36% YoY

  • Net Income: $460 million, compared to $347 million a year earlier

  • Diluted EPS: $2.20 vs. $1.67 in the same period last year

  • Adjusted EPS: $4.04, exceeding market expectations

Revenue Composition and Geographic Breakdown

  • Subscription Revenue Share: 97% of total revenue, with professional services contributing the remaining 3%

  • North America: $1.96 billion

  • EMEA: $782 million

  • Asia and Other Regions: $343 million

  • Revenue outside North America: 36% of total

Customer Base Expansion

  • 508 customers with annual contract value (ACV) over $5 million, up from 425 last year

  • 72 transactions with new ACV exceeding $1 million during Q1

  • Contract Income (Remaining Performance Obligations): $10.31 billion, up 22% YoY

Strategic Initiatives Supporting Growth

ServiceNow’s results reflect its strong execution in meeting growing enterprise demand for AI-driven digital transformation tools. Key strategic developments include:

  • The expansion of agentic AI tools across industries to support workflow automation

  • The launch of the Government Transformation Suite

  • Partnerships with Vodafone and NVIDIA to enhance AI integration

  • Acquisitions of Moveworks and Logik.ai to expand the platform’s intelligent capabilities

The company remains optimistic about its outlook. Both subscription and professional services revenues are expected to grow in absolute terms while maintaining their current share of total revenue. Innovations in AI and global expansion are set to remain at the core of ServiceNow’s strategy. With a growing base of large enterprise clients and a stable stream of recurring revenue, ServiceNow is well-positioned to benefit from long-term AI-driven trends

ServiceNow Stock (Daily Chart)

Shares had previously fallen nearly 35% from their highs but have since rebounded strongly. An open near $900 suggests that the stock may test the critical 200-day exponential moving average (EMA200, red line) in today’s session.

Source: xStation5

ServiceNow’s valuation remains demanding, yet the company continues to demonstrate high-growth fundamentals. As a result, traditional valuation multiples such as price-to-earnings (P/E) do not appear to be a red flag for most long-term investors.

Source: XTB Resarch, Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Share:
Back

Market News

25.04.2025
19:11

Daily Summary: Wall Street wavers after Trump remarks 🚩 Bitcoin hits 2-month high

U.S. stock indexes are rising during today’s session but gave back part of their gains following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump...

 18:33

Three markets to watch next week (25.04.2025)

The trade war de-escalation has been a major driver of market fluctuations this week. Although hopes for an agreement between the US and China turned out...

 17:51

⚡Gold tumbles 2%

Gold prices (GOLD) have declined since the metal tested the $3500 area. Today’s session brings another strong downward move, with gold losing...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits