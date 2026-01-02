Read more
Silver gains 4% 📈Descending triangle formation?

Silver is up more than 4% at the start of the new year, attempting to return to a stronger upward momentum. The metal has once again reacted positively around the $70 area, forming a double bottom at that level. Price has also moved back above the EMA200 and EMA50 on the hourly timeframe. On the other hand, we can see a potentially developing descending triangle formation, with $70 acting as the lower boundary (base; flat lower trendline). If the price fails to break convincingly above the $74.5–$75 area (descending upper trendline), a bearish scenario may materialize, triggering another downward leg. In that case, a 1:1 measured move could gradually push silver toward the $65–$66 per ounce region.A move above $76 would increase the chances of invalidating the bearish technical formation.

 

