Read more
XTB Online Trading

SILVER soars 5% approaching $35 zone and 2-month highs 📈

6:24 PM 2 June 2025

Silver prices are surging today almost 5% in line with gold, which is posting almost 2.4% gain. Precious metals surge on weakening US dollar, increasing geopolitical tensions (Ukraine - Russia, Iraq and Taiwan) and fiscal pressure which is increasing US treasuries yields and debt-financing debt model. The US budget may be even harder to finance, due to Trump initiatives such as tax cuts and social programs. The demand for safe haven assets lifts silver higher today, fuelling the investors' appetite for multi-year highs on silver market. The major resistance zone is now $35, while the important long-term support is set at $32 zone (EMA200, the red line), and $29-30, supported by previous price action (local lows from December 2024 and April 2025).

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

03.06.2025
19:00

Daily summary: Indices gain as markets await tomorrow’s trade offers from U.S. partners 🔎📄

U.S. indices end the day in positive territory despite an uncertain cash session open. At the time of publication, the biggest gains are seen in...

 16:55

According to Bessent, China is now facing a key decision 📌

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking at the summit in Zurich, stated that China must decide whether it wants to be a credible partner on the...

 15:04

BREAKING: EURUSD muted after mostly in line durable goods report and higher JOLTS data 📌

03:00 PM BST, United States - JOLTS Job Openings for April: actual 7.391M; forecast 7.110M; previous 7.200M; 03:00 PM BST, United...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits