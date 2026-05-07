Silver surges 3% 📈Precious metals bull market momentum is back?

Source: xStation5
Looking at silver on the hourly timeframe, the chart shows a triangle formation, where the base scenario points toward an upside breakout. Such a move may already be unfolding, although the $80 area could still act as an important resistance zone, similarly to the $82–83 range, where the latest local peak is located.
Source: xStation5
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