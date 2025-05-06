Take Two Interactive Recovers from GTA 6 Delay, Releases Second Game Trailer

Take Two Interactive (TTWO.US), the company responsible for games such as the Grand Theft Auto series and Red Dead Redemption, decided to publish the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI at the start of the Wall Street session. According to many, this game is expected to be the most talked-about production of 2026, so it is not surprising that any information about the game has a strong impact on the company's share price.

Remember that just last week, TTWO's share price plunged after Rockstar Games postponed the premiere to May 26, 2026 (previously assumed 2025).

