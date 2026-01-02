Read more
Technical Analysis - USDIDX (02.01.2026)

Key takeaways
USDIDX
Indices
-
-
  • What is the technical situation on USDIDX?

The dollar index (USDIDX) has been on a downward trend for quite some time. The local maximum was set on November 21, 2025, after which we observed a steady downward movement. The price fell to 97.50, which was tested twice in mid-December. However, there are currently no reliable signs of a trend reversal. In recent days, the price has rebounded from the 100-period moving average, marked on the chart with a blue line, and has also encountered resistance resulting from the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.

It seems, therefore, that until the price breaks through the 98.15 level, the downward trend will continue, and another test of the 97.50 level is possible. Otherwise, a break above 98.15 could lead to a correction towards 98.87, with the 38.2% Fibonacci level worth noting. For now, however, the main trend remains downward.

 

USDIDX – D1 interval | Source: xStation5

2 January 2026, 6:50 PM

