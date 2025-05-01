Tesla denied news about Elon Musk replacement as the CEO📌

Tesla shares have erased earlier losses and are now up 0.70% in premarket trading after the company firmly denied reports that it is searching for a replacement for CEO Elon Musk. The Wall Street Journal claimed the board was frustrated with Musk's political commitments and Tesla’s stock performance, but Tesla and board chair Robyn Denholm called the report "absolutely false," reiterating full confidence in Musk's leadership and ongoing growth strategy.

Tesla stock previously dips to 272 USD, but now the earlier decline is reduced.



Source: xStation 5