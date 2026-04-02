Tesla disappoints with deliveries - Again

Tesla is recording another decline in price after publishing its report on deliveries in Q1 2026. The company’s shares are down more than 3%. This extends an increasingly deep downtrend, since its peak in late 2025, Tesla has already lost over 25% of its market value.
- The company delivered 358,023 vehicles in the first quarter of 2026, coming in below market expectations and marking the second consecutive quarter in which the electric-car maker failed to meet forecasts.
- During the period, the company produced 408,386 vehicles, including 394,611 units of the Model 3 and Model Y and 13,775 vehicles from other model lines.
- The delivery mix consisted of 341,893 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles and 16,130 vehicles from other models, including the Model S, Model X, and Cybertruck.
- Overall deliveries rose 6.3% year over year; however, this was driven by the fact that Tesla temporarily halted Model Y production at several plants.
- Analysts had forecast average deliveries of around 370,000 vehicles. It is worth noting that this figure was additionally revised downward in the weeks leading up to the report’s release.
- Tesla also deployed 8.8 GWh of energy-storage products during the quarter.
Tesla is set to publish its full first-quarter financial results after the market closes on April 22. Many analysts still maintain a degree of optimism toward the stock, pointing to the approaching “robo-taxi” breakthrough. Recently, a bullish thesis for Tesla may also be a bet on rising demand for EVs amid a creeping fuel crisis.
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