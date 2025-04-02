Read more
XTB Online Trading

Tesla shares down 4% as deliveries disappoints Wall Street 📉

2:44 PM 2 April 2025

Tesla (TSLA.US) reported today Q1 deliveries number which came in much lower than anticipated numbers on Wall Street. Deliveries came in at 336,681 vs 408,000 exp. by FactSet analysts, falling 13% on a yearly basis. Those are the lowest number in 2 years.Total production came in at 362,615 cars, down due to Tesla Y production line changes.

  • European sales of Tesla's tumbled 49% YoY, despite EVs European 28% sales growth reported by  European Automobile Manufacturer’s Association.
  • This may be signal that Tesla is losing its market share in Europe, fighting also with rising competitors from China. In February, Tesla sales in Germany came i down 76% to just 1,429 units compared to 6,038 a year ago.
  • Also, PFA reported 3,159 Tesla deliveries last month in France; down 37% from March 2024 and down 41% QoQ. Also, in Sweden Tesla sales fell 64% YoY.
  • In China, Tesla sold 78,828 EVs in March, down more than 11.5 YoY, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association. On the other hand, the number is much higher than February 30,688 sales on the Chinese market.

Today US indices try to rebound just after the market open, but Tesla dips almost 5% and is one of the weaker US large-caps.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

04.04.2025
08:26

Economic calendar: US Non-Farm Payrolls and Fed chair Powell's speech in markets spotlight

U.S indices futures are trading lower; weak sentiment also prevails in the European session. Wall Street awaits the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)...

 07:02

BREAKING: German industrial orders much lower than expected

German industrial orders (February 2025) came in at 0% MoM vs 3.4% exp. and -7% previously. EURUSD loses slightly after underwhelming Germany industrial...

 06:49

Morning wrap (05.04.2025)

Sentiments on Wall Street remain pesimistic as futures on VIX rises 1.6% today morning after the worst since March 2020 S&P session yesterday. The...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits