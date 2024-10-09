Read more
XTB Online Trading

Tesla shares rise ahead of robotaxi launch

5:20 PM 9 October 2024

Tesla shares are up 0.4% today awaiting the company founded by Elon Musk's big event of the year: the presentation of the robotaxi, titled "we, robot." The event will take place at the Warner Bros studios in Hollywood (Los Angeles), in a huge 44-hectare complex that includes large sets prepared for all kinds of movies and television shows.

 

Everyone is waiting for the robotaxi

Five years ago, Musk first presented robotaxis, completely autonomous vehicles capable of transporting passengers from one destination to another without any kind of driver. According to the tycoon's announcement at the time, these robotaxis, whose operation would be similar to that of an Uber or Cabify, would be ready to begin operating at the end of 2020. Musk's predictions, however, have not been fulfilled. On the contrary: from the moment robotaxis first came to the fore, their launch has been mired in multiple delays, with the consequent impact on the company's shares. However, after the last delay suffered last July, when it was announced that the company would not present the vehicle in August, this time it seems that, finally, the event will take place and the robotaxi will finally see the light.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app

Specifically, Tesla is expected to present its first robotaxi this Thursday, October 10, a small sedan with two doors and two seats, four wheels (although at one point it was speculated that it would have three) and a large amount of space in the trunk, designed for luggage. In addition, the user interface of the vehicle is expected to be very similar to current production vehicles, although simplified, since some aspects cannot be controlled.

During the presentation of the robotaxi, it is also not ruled out that Musk will present a transport application similar to Uber. One of the magnate's ideas is to turn Tesla's current fleet of customers into a kind of Airbnb on wheels, in which owners send their driverless cars to pick up passengers when they are not using them. For that to work, however, the company will have to share many more details, such as who is responsible in the event of an accident or theft and who will clean and maintain the cars between trips.

During the event, users are also expected to have the opportunity to test drive the robotaxi and have it take them somewhere in the studio.

 

Tesla Stock Performance

The unveiling of Tesla's robotaxi comes shortly after the company reported deliveries of its vehicles in the last quarter, which have not met market expectations. In the last three months, the company has delivered 462,890 vehicles to customers, 6.4% more than a year ago. Despite the increase, which ended two consecutive quarters of declines, the company did not meet analysts' forecasts, who expected deliveryies to be 463,000 units.

Compared to its big rival BYD, which reported deliveries of up to 443,426 vehicles, Tesla remains the world's leading electric vehicle manufacturer. Even so, the company has faced a volatile 2024, in which its shares have experienced significant falls and declines. Thus, in recent months, Tesla shares have been erratically recovering from the fall of more than 40% recorded in mid-April.

This recovery has been driven by the robotaxis promised by Musk and by the announcement of new, more economical models. Even so, after the presentation of its latest deliveries, the company's shares registered a fall of 7%, which has been mitigated recently, when the company's shares rose after learning of the new tariffs that the European Union will apply to electric vehicles manufactured in China. Specifically, the company, which has significant manufacturing operations in China, recorded a 2% increase, after obtaining a tariff rate of 7.8%, the lowest of those imposed by the European Union. In this scenario, it remains to be seen what impact the robotaxi will have on Tesla shares and how it can make the company evolve.

 

How to buy Tesla shares?

Within the wide range of XTB financial instruments, our users can find Tesla shares to invest in the company. As with the rest of the ETFs or shares in our portfolio, the first 100,000 euros of monthly trading have no purchase or sale commission. In addition, those who want to invest in several types of assets at the same time can do so through our investment plans, a feature that allows you to combine different securities, scheduling contributions periodically and choosing both the amount and the payment term or method.


 
Share:
Back

Market News

10.10.2024
18:47

Daily Summary: Markets continue the sell-off as inflation ticks higher

Norwegian CPI (for September) came in 3% YoY vs 3.2% exp. and 2.6% previously (0.3% MoM vs 0.5% exp. and -0.9% previously) Japanese yen strengthened...

 18:01

Celsius Holdings stock price rises after NACS show📈

The National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) show pushed Celsius Holdings (CELH.US) stock price up more than 12% to its highest level in more...

 15:37

BREAKING: EIA NATGAS storage data above expectations

Natural gas inventories rose by 82 billion cubic feet last week, slightly below the expected 76 billion and higher than the previous 55 billion cubic feet....
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 10 October 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 9 October 2025
__hssc cc 9 October 2024
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 6 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 16 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 9 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings cc 9 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 9 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 6 July 2025
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 9 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings cc 9 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 9 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 7 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 9 October 2026
_ga cc 9 October 2026
__hstc cc 7 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 10 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 9 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 9 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 8 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 9 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 17 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id cc 23 February 2025
afUserId cc 25 January 2026
af_id cc 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC cc 1 February 2024
_ga cc 9 October 2026
_gid cc 10 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 9 October 2026
__hstc cc 7 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 9 October 2026
_gcl_au cc 7 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 3 November 2025
_omappvp cc 21 September 2035
_omappvs cc 9 October 2024
_uetsid cc 10 October 2024
_uetvid cc 3 November 2025
_fbp cc 7 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 3 November 2025
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 April 2025
IDE cc 3 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 7 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 April 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 10 October 2024
_uetvid cc 3 November 2025
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
MUID cc 3 November 2025
_fbp cc 7 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 3 November 2025
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 9 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 9 October 2026
guest_id cc 9 October 2026
muc_ads cc 9 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 7 April 2025
MSPTC cc 3 November 2025
IDE cc 3 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie cc 9 October 2025
lidc cc 10 October 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 7 April 2025
bcookie cc 9 October 2025
li_gc cc 7 April 2025
lidc cc 10 October 2024
personalization_id cc 9 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator