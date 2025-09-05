Read more

The European Commission will impose a fine of €2.95 billion on Alphabet💡

4:40 PM 5 September 2025

The European Commission has fined Alphabet (GOOGL.US) €2.95 billion for anti-competitive practices in the online advertising sector. Regulators found that since 2014, Google has favored its own advertising technologies at the expense of competitors and publishers. The company has been ordered to end such practices and adjust its business model. Google has announced that it will appeal the decision, claiming that the fine is unjustified. Vice President for Regulatory Affairs Lee-Anne Mulholland warned that the forced changes could harm thousands of European businesses. The case deepens tensions between EU regulators and tech giants, particularly in the area of digital advertising. Despite this news, the company's shares continue to record significant gains. However, the momentum has slowed somewhat.

 

Source: xStation

Share:
Back

Market News

05.09.2025
18:46

Daily summary: cooling jobs market locks in a September Fed rate cut 💲

Wall Street ended the session lower. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones lost 0.55% each, while the Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Declines were driven mainly by recession...

 18:05

Three markets to watch next week (08.08.2025)

We are coming off key U.S. labor market data and the OPEC+ decision on oil production. Ahead lie other important events that could impact markets. Chief...

 17:57

​​​​​​​Braze gains 12% on upbeat financial outlook 📌

Braze (BRZE.US) surged as much as 19% pre-market after a strong Q2 fiscal beat and better-than-expected Q3 guidance. However, during the session gains...
More news

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits