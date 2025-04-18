Three markets to watch next week (18.04.2025)

In the coming week, geopolitical themes will once again take center stage for investors. The market awaits the first results of trade negotiations conducted by the U.S. with foreign partners, hoping for an easing of the current restrictions. At the same time, the quarterly earnings season continues in the United States. Interesting macroeconomic data will also be published, such as PMI indicators for the services and manufacturing sectors. For this reason, in the coming days, it is worth paying special attention to instruments such as US500, GOLD, and JP225.

US500

For the U.S. stock market, issues related to international trade and the ongoing earnings season remain key. The escalation of the trade conflict with China and mixed signals from talks with other trade partners maintain a high level of uncertainty. Nevertheless, the White House has repeatedly signaled that negotiations are proceeding successfully and that the first agreements may be signed soon. Progress in trade talks will certainly be closely watched by investors around the world. In the coming week, we will see the results of companies such as Tesla, SAP, GE, Philip Morris, IBM, and Alphabet. Although the impact of tariffs may not yet be visible in the reports for the first quarter of 2025, investors will closely analyze forecasts and revisions of expectations for the rest of the year.

GOLD

Gold is gaining value due to the intensification of the trade war between the U.S. and China and controversial statements by Donald Trump, including those about a possible replacement of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. These factors have led to another record capital inflow into gold, which has surpassed the level of 3350 USD per ounce. Further developments in the geopolitical situation may support continued price increases. On the other hand, a potential easing of tensions could result in a price correction. One thing is certain — we should expect continued volatility in the gold market in the coming week.

JP225

This week, Donald Trump announced that trade negotiations with Japan are going very well. According to his statements, the first effects of the talks and the publication of preliminary agreement terms can be expected soon. Similar declarations were also made by other representatives of the White House. Progress in U.S.–Japan talks will be closely monitored by investors and may serve as a trigger for volatility in the JP225 index.