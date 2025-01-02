Read more
XTB Online Trading

TORM shares rebound 6% after record sell-off📈Will Europe increase imports of US oil?

1:37 PM 2 January 2025

Shares of Danish freight company TORM (TRMDA.DK), which specializes in oil and petroleum products freight, are rebounding more than 6% today after falling more than 50% from their peaks in the last week of July 2024. TORM is one of the largest tanker operators in the world, and the company's business is heavily dependent on demand for oil and refined products.

  • The company has benefited from high demand for tankers in 2022 - 2024, as well as sanctions, imposed on Russian oil and tankers, which forced some shipping routes to be changed to longer ones and 'pushed some of Russia's merchant fleet out of the market, forcing companies to sign contracts with Torm and pay more for them, due to 'crowded demand'.
  • Recent months have brought a bump in equities, the cause of which is hard to find elsewhere than in the slowdown of the European and Chinese economies (lower expected oil market activity), geopolitical uncertainty, which may turn out to be multidimensional (trade disruptions by a trade war in the Baltic Sea or a decline in North Sea activity, among others). Perhaps the market is trying to price in values today the 'risk' of peace in Ukraine and possible resulting changes in the freight market.
  • In third-quarter results, TORM improved revenue and net income by nearly 10% and 5% year-on-year, respectively, with slightly higher rates year-on-year. For the first three quarters of 2024, net income rose nearly 15% to $530 million from $463 million in 2023, with a nearly 17% year-on-year increase in adjusted EBITDA, to more than $600 million. The company indicated that tanker demand in the third quarter rose 12% y/y. The company's ROIC fell to 20.3% from 22.6% in 2023, but remains strong. The price/earnings ratio is less than 3.

Despite the upward annual growth, some of the company's expectations for the full year 2024 were revised downward, due to weaker market conditions in the second half of 2024.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app
  • TCE earnings (Time Charter Equivalent, income ratio): From $1,150 - $1,350 million to $1,110 - $1,160 million.
  • EBITDA (operating profit): from $850 - $1,050 million to $810 - $860 million.
  • The reasons for the adjustment were slightly lower than expected freight rates and changes in the fleet (new ship purchases and sales).

The company's main shareholder, Oaktree Capital reported an 8% reduction in its position in TORM Plc shares in the third quarter. It carried out the sale of 3.5 million shares, currently the fund still holds approx. 40.5 million, before the Q4 2024 update. TORM shares still accounted for more than 23% of the fund's total portfolio at the end of Q3.

Will Europe increase imports of US oil?

TORM shares' declines coincided with a huge slump in freight rates for so-called dry commodities (dry materials, grains and so on); the Baltic Dry Index fell 52.5% in 2024 and is having its weakest season in 10 years. The market may fear a 'trade war' between the United States and China, and the possible implications of such circumstances, for global trade (possible decline in global trade exchanges). A potential positive catalyst in the short-to-medium term for TORM is possibly higher European oil import from the US through the Atlantic, which Trump is pushing for.


TORM Plc's financial results for the third quarter of the year. Source: Torm

TORM stock price chart (TRMDA.DK, D1 interval)

TORM shares are testing August 2022 levels, although financial results indicated further improvement in the company's business. The recent sell-off was unprecedented and resembles in scale only the panic of 2020.

Source: xStation5

Baltic Dry Index declined from 2500 to 997 points, as investors stress related to future global trade conditions arise, amid possible Trump tariffs and Chinese economy slowdown. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Share:
Back

Market News

03.01.2025
18:57

Daily summary: US100 and Bitcoin Lead Gains at the Start of the Year; NATGAS Down 8% (03.01.2025)

American indices are bullishly recovering losses from last days of 2024. The Nasdaq leads the way (+1.7%), followed by the S&P 500 (+1.25%),...

 18:10

Three markets to watch next week (03.01.2025)

With the start of the new week, the holiday season is coming to an end. Ahead lies the first full trading week, except for a one-time event (market closed)...

 15:01

BREAKING: US ISM manufacturing goes up unexpectedly in December 📈 EURUSD struggles for direction

03:00 PM GMT, United States - ISM Data for December: ISM Manufacturing PMI: actual 49.3; forecast 48.2; previous 48.4; ISM...
More news

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol Expiration date 25 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 24 October 2024
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 24 October 2025
__hssc Expiration date 24 October 2024
SESSID Expiration date 2 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix Expiration date 21 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix Expiration date 31 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol Expiration date 24 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix Expiration date 21 July 2025
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id Expiration date 24 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings Expiration date 24 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc Expiration date 24 October 2024
test_cookie Expiration date 1 March 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024
__cf_bm Expiration date 24 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid Expiration date 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 Expiration date 8 September 2022
_gcl_au Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 24 October 2026
_ga Expiration date 24 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 Expiration date 25 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 24 October 2026
_vwo_uuid Expiration date 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds Expiration date 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn Expiration date 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s Expiration date 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id Expiration date 23 February 2025
afUserId Expiration date 25 January 2026
af_id Expiration date 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC Expiration date 1 February 2024
_ga Expiration date 24 October 2026
_gid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC Expiration date 24 October 2026
__hstc Expiration date 22 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L Expiration date 24 October 2026
_gcl_au Expiration date 22 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID Expiration date 18 November 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 6 October 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 24 October 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 18 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 22 January 2025
fr Expiration date 7 December 2022
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 22 April 2025
IDE Expiration date 10 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE Expiration date 22 April 2025
hubspotutk Expiration date 22 April 2025
_omappvp Expiration date 11 February 2035
_omappvs Expiration date 1 March 2024
_uetsid Expiration date 25 October 2024
_uetvid Expiration date 18 November 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
MUID Expiration date 18 November 2025
_fbp Expiration date 22 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie Expiration date 22 January 2025
_ttp Expiration date 22 January 2025
li_sugr Expiration date 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing Expiration date 24 October 2026
guest_id_ads Expiration date 24 October 2026
guest_id Expiration date 24 October 2026
muc_ads Expiration date 24 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA Expiration date 22 April 2025
MSPTC Expiration date 18 November 2025
IDE Expiration date 18 November 2025
MSPTC Expiration date 18 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie Expiration date 24 October 2025
lidc Expiration date 25 October 2024
UserMatchHistory Expiration date 31 March 2024
bscookie Expiration date 1 March 2025
li_gc Expiration date 22 April 2025
bcookie Expiration date 24 October 2025
li_gc Expiration date 22 April 2025
lidc Expiration date 25 October 2024
personalization_id Expiration date 24 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator