Trump: agreement with Iran may be signed next week 📉

At the NATO summit, Trump declared significant achievements, emphasizing increased defense spending by allies and the need for Europe to take more responsibility for its defense. He stated the Iran-Israel war appears to be over, noting both sides are fatigued. Trump said the U.S. won’t seize oil resources or block Iranian oil exports to China and suggested an agreement with Iran may be signed next week, focusing on nuclear restraint.

Oil remains under pressure today. Signing an agreement with Iran could further reduce regional risk.