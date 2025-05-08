Read more
Trump token surges 13% fueled by Bitcoin bounce to $100k driving crypto market optimism📈

11:54 AM 8 May 2025

The Trump token price is up nearly 13% after the U.S. President announced he will soon sign a major “deal” with a key U.S. ally (though he did not reveal the name of the country).

  • Bitcoin has surged to nearly $100,000 following reports that the state of Arizona is joining the so-called Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, following the lead of New Hampshire.
  • The rebound in the largest cryptocurrency is sparking a broader revival across the crypto market, fueling momentum in speculative “meme” projects like TrumpCoin.

Trump Token (D1 Interval)

The Trump token price is approaching the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA50), currently near $10.70.

Source: xStation5

