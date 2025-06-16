Read more
XTB Online Trading

Trump’s company files to launch dual Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF 📌

2:52 PM 16 June 2025

Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT.US) has officially entered the cryptocurrency ETF market by filing on June 16, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a new dual ETF for Bitcoin and Ethereum, named the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF (ticker: B.T.). The fund is sponsored by Yorkville America Digital, with Crypto.com as the exclusive custodian and liquidity provider. The ETF aims to offer investors exposure to Bitcoin (75% allocation) and Ethereum (25%) in a single regulated product. It would be listed on NYSE Arca, pending regulatory approval. This marks the first attempt to launch a dual spot ETF from a politically affiliated entity.

The filing comes alongside other major Trump Media initiatives, including raising $2.3–2.4 billion from institutional investors to purchase Bitcoin and support broader company expansion. The ETF is part of a larger strategy to build financial services under the Truth.Fi brand and integrate cryptocurrency into the firm’s ecosystem. Although the fund is still awaiting SEC approval, its launch could further legitimize crypto investing within the traditional financial system and provide retail investors with a diversified crypto product under a single ticker.

Bitcoin is up 1.20% today to $106,800. Institutional adoption of the cryptocurrency market continues to accelerate. Alongside DJT’s filing, Strategy announced the purchase of another 10,000 Bitcoins worth over $1 billion.

Source: xStation 5

Share:
Back

Market News

18.06.2025
12:37

EURUSD Edges Below 1.15 Ahead of Fed 🏛️

At 7:00 PM BST, the Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision, followed by a press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell at 7:30 PM. The...

 10:39

Inflation in Eurozone in line with expectations 📌EURUSD above 1.15

9 AM GMT, Eurozone – May Inflation Data: CPI (m/m): Actual 0.0%; Forecast 0.0%; Previous 0.6% CPI (y/y): Actual 1.9%; Forecast 1.9%;...

 10:22

Chart of the day - NATGAS (18.06.2025)

Natural gas futures (NATGAS) slightly losses today after rising for third consecutive sessions in a row, driven by forecasts of intense heat across the...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits