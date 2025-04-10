Read more
TSMC with 42% revenue growth in Q1 2025 💣

9:32 AM 10 April 2025

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM.US) released its estimated monthly and quarterly results. The company reported a 42% year-over-year increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2025, driven by growing demand for AI servers and smartphones. The growth, the fastest since 2022, was partly the result of electronics manufacturers stockpiling in U.S. warehouses ahead of new U.S. tariffs taking effect in early April. As a result, we could see a slowdown in growth in the coming months.

In the January-March period, TSMC posted revenue of NT$839.25 billion (about $25.5 billion), beating analysts’ expectations of NT$830.5 billion. March alone saw revenue increase 46.5% year-over-year to NT$285.96 billion. The surge in demand was also evident among US consumers, who were buying Apple’s latest iPhones in droves ahead of potential tariff-related price hikes.

TSMC, a supplier of chips to tech giants like Apple, Nvidia and AMD, is set to release its full first-quarter results on April 17. Investors are watching the company’s potential revisions to its full-year revenue and capital expenditure forecasts in response to global uncertainty and the potential dampening effect of US trade policy. TSMC gained nearly 12.30% to $158 per share on yesterday’s rally ahead of the estimates.

Source: xStation 5

