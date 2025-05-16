Read more
Ukraine signals 'unrealistic Russian demands' in Istanbul🚩Still no ceasefire deal

2:29 PM 16 May 2025

Ukrainian Diplomatic source cited by media informed that the Russian demands at talks in Istanbul are unrealistic and go far beyond anything previously discussed (...) Russian demands include other non-starters.

  • The Russian Delegation is said to demand control over 5 Ukraine regions during talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
  • Ukraine’s President Zelenskiy & European leaders speak with Trump by phone.
  • Ukraine and Russia discussed ceasefire and prisoner of war swaps in talks, and agreed for 1000 for 1000 PoW swap.
  • Russian Delegation commented that is satisfied with the results of the talks in Istanbul and will continue talks.
