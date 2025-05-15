Read more
XTB Online Trading

UnitedHealth Group Shares Collapse as DOJ Investigates Criminal Medicare Fraud

4:53 PM 15 May 2025

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) shares plunged 15% on Thursday, extending losses to over 50% in the past month as the company faces mounting challenges.

The steep decline was primarily fueled by reports that the Department of Justice is investigating UnitedHealth for possible criminal Medicare fraud related to its Medicare Advantage business. The DOJ's healthcare-fraud unit has been conducting the probe since at least last summer, according to sources familiar with the matter.

UnitedHealth called the report "deeply irresponsible" and stated it hasn't been notified of any criminal investigation, adding that it stands by "the integrity of our Medicare Advantage program."

The news follows Tuesday's surprise announcement that former CEO Stephen Hemsley would replace Andrew Witty, sending shares down nearly 20% and prompting the company to withdraw its 2025 forecast.

UnitedHealth faces additional pressures from antitrust investigations, congressional scrutiny of its pharmacy benefits business, and the aftermath of a cybersecurity attack on its Change Healthcare subsidiary. The company is also dealing with fallout from the December killing of a top insurance executive.

These challenges emerge as the Trump administration and Congress look to reduce federal health spending, a key revenue source for UnitedHealth's success.

UNH.US (D1)

The stock is on its way to retest 2020 lows.

 
Share:
Back

Market News

16.05.2025
19:03

Daily summary: Dollar resumes growth momentum; gold loses on lack of agreement in Istanbul

The session on the European stock exchanges closed with small gains. DAX was up 0.3%, and the British FTSE almost 0.6%.  Wall Street indices...

 18:46

Gold slides 1.6% 📉

Gold is ending the week lower as demand for risk assets continues and the S&P 500 looks to close out another week of gains on Wall Street. The lack...

 17:03

Quantum Computing shares surge 36% on Q1 report 📈

Shares of a company Quantum Computing from the quantum computing and computer science sector are up 36% today after the firm beat net income expectations...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits