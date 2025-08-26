US Durable Goods orders beat estimates 📈US500 gains

US Durable Goods (July): -2.8% (Forecast -3.8%, Previous -9.4%)
- US Core Durable Goods: 1.1% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous 0.2%)
New orders for manufactured durable goods in July, down three of the last four months, decreased $8.8 billion or 2.8 percent to $302.8 billion. This followed a 9.4 percent June decrease. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 1.1 percent. Excluding defense, new orders decreased 2.5 percent. Transportation equipment, also down three of the last four months, drove the decrease, $10.9 billion or 9.7 percent to $101.7 billion.
