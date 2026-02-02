US Open: America rises, precious metals fall!

After the opening of trading on Wall Street, investor uncertainty is increasing, even though the main indices are recording notable gains. The S&P 500 is up by more than 0.5%, while the Nasdaq is rising by around 0.7%. Selling pressure in the precious metals market is picking up, with gold and silver losing significant value, showing that traditional safe-haven assets are “in a storm” and no longer provide short-term capital protection. Investors are now turning to the dollar and liquid instruments, aiming to minimize risk amid uncertainty over future monetary policy and macroeconomic prospects.

One factor that may have contributed to the sudden shift in sentiment is the appointment of the new Federal Reserve chair, although it is not the sole reason for the current market correction. The personnel decision coincided with a market that had previously been strongly anticipating a scenario of monetary easing, making the news a potential catalyst for profit-taking. At the same time, there remains a lack of clarity regarding the actual policy direction the new Fed chair will take and whether they will pursue a more restrictive policy or align with the expectations of the Trump administration, which focuses on supporting economic growth.

Uncertainty around the Fed’s future decisions is supporting the dollar and increasing pressure on assets sensitive to interest rates. This is particularly evident in the precious metals market, which has seen a sharp sell-off since Friday. Gold and silver are losing value in response to a stronger dollar, rising real bond yields, and the unwinding of speculative positions after a previously strong upward trend.

Current market movements reflect growing uncertainty and a shift by investors into capital protection mode. This is not a classic flight to traditional safe havens, but rather a selective return to the dollar and liquidity while waiting for greater clarity on future monetary policy and the relationship between the Fed and the government administration.

Today, US500 futures are rising slightly during the session. The catalyst for these gains may have been the resolution of uncertainty surrounding the appointment of the new Fed chair, as well as the strengthening of the dollar and other macroeconomic factors. The short-term EMA 25 is above the EMA 50, which in turn is above the EMA 100, confirming the ongoing upward trend. Maintaining support at the EMA 50 level will be key, as a break below it could signal a deeper correction, but for now, the moving average setup indicates a stable bullish trend.

Corporate News

Oracle (ORCL.US) announced plans to raise up to $50 billion in capital to fund the expansion of its cloud infrastructure and AI-related projects. As part of this strategy, the company has entered into a distribution agreement allowing it to sell up to $20 billion in shares on the market and issue non-government bonds. This approach enables Oracle to raise funds gradually and flexibly, depending on investment needs and market conditions. The news was received with mixed reactions, with markets seeing both the potential for further growth in cloud services and increased investor focus on financial leverage and the impact of large share issuance on the stock price.

Disney (DIS.US) is down more than 7% after investors reacted negatively to its latest quarterly report. Although the company beat earnings per share estimates and showed strong results in its parks and streaming segments, revenues slightly missed market expectations, and its traditional television and Linear TV segments remain weak. Additional concerns, including a distribution dispute with YouTube TV that cost the company significant revenue, as well as potential lower profits in upcoming quarters, have increased investor uncertainty and led to a sharp sell-off in shares.

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics (CATX.US) are up more than 10% today after the company announced a public offering of common shares and warrants worth approximately $175 million. The proceeds will be used to advance the clinical development of radiotherapeutic candidates, invest in production infrastructure, and support corporate objectives.

Shares of Palantir (PLTR.US) are up more than 2% today. After the close of trading, the company will release its quarterly report, and markets again expect the results to exceed analysts’ estimates.