US OPEN: FED in the spotlight. Will policy easing stimulate the stock market?

Wall Street is almost unanimously expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points at the upcoming meeting. Investors are also counting on Fed Chair Jerome Powell to signal further rate cuts aimed at supporting the weakened stock market and stabilizing economic growth amid rising global risks.

In recent weeks, U.S. stock indices, including the S&P 500, have reached historic highs; however, tensions related to rising inflation and geopolitical uncertainty continue to pressure investors. Analysts predict that the S&P 500 index may rise by about 0.7% on the day of the Fed’s announcement, though they warn that the market is particularly sensitive to any signals from the Fed regarding future monetary policy.

It is worth emphasizing that Fed officials will update their forecasts for interest rates and economic growth prospects during the meeting. Jerome Powell’s tone will be crucial. A more hawkish stance, suggesting maintaining or even returning to rate hikes, could trigger a sharp correction in equity and bond markets. Conversely, a clear signal of continued monetary easing will be perceived as support for the market but may raise concerns about further inflation risks.

Current market forecasts indicate that over the next twelve months, interest rates may be cut by a total of about 150 basis points, mainly through several staged cuts of 25 basis points each. However, the situation remains volatile and depends on incoming economic data, so investors are prepared for unexpected twists.

Dovish monetary policy expectations are supporting gains in smaller companies. Today’s capital reallocation is minor, but if the Fed meets the market’s dovish expectations, more decisive moves could follow. Lower interest rates will mainly benefit smaller businesses, given their higher reliance on debt markets and lower financial liquidity.

Contracts on the S&P 500 index (US500) today remain around yesterday’s closing level from the U.S. session. The market is showing patience and calm, waiting for key information to be released during today’s session. The main event is the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision scheduled for midday.

