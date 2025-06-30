US OPEN: Indices push to new highs; Financials clear Fed stress test (30.06.2025)

Indices extend above recent all-time-highs

Major financial institutions pass Fed’s stress tests

Moderna flu shot success boosts combo vaccine hopes

Wall Street begins the week with a great dose of optimism, with major indexes extending gains beyond recent all-time highs. Investor sentiment remains upbeat, driven by hopes for a swift de-escalation of tensions in the Middle East and communicated progress on trade agreements with key U.S. partners. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up 0.25%, while the Dow Jones and Russell 2000 each gain 0.3%.

New week opens on a high note primarily for the financial institutions. US banks rallied after passing the Federal Reserve’s stress tests, clearing the way for increased buybacks and dividends. Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup all gained in early trading. Analysts view the results as very positive, expecting lower capital buffers and higher shareholder payouts, with Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo seen as key beneficiaries.

US500 (H1)

S&P 500 futures extended gains beyond Friday’s all-time high, supported by positive developments in trade negotiations and dovish expectations for U.S. monetary policy. Sellers attempted to fade the rally but were contained at the 24-hour EMA (light purple). The RSI remains comfortably below overbought territory, suggesting room for further upside—barring unexpected macroeconomic or geopolitical shocks. However, disappointment over post-July trade talks outcomes or prolonged negotiations could dampen sentiment and trigger a potential correction.

