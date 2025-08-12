US OPEN: Indices Rebound as Investors Eye First 2025 Fed Rate Cut

Wall Street stock indices are rising in the first minutes of trading as investor confidence in a Fed rate cut in September has grown.

Donald Trump extends the suspension of high tariffs on China for another 90 days.

China orders companies to halt orders for Nvidia's H20 chips due to security concerns.

Shares of cannabis-related companies saw significant gains following Trump's announcement that marijuana would likely be reclassified as a drug.

Investors' attention today was primarily focused on the release of the US CPI inflation data. The headline reading came in slightly below expectations at 2.7% year-on-year, while core inflation was higher at 3.1% year-on-year. However, this reading has not dampened expectations for Fed rate cuts, despite the persistent and high core inflation. The market is currently pricing in a Fed rate cut at the September meeting with about 90% certainty.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, the US market saw significant share price movements among technology companies and cannabis producers. AST SpaceMobile stood out, gaining about 10% on the back of ambitious plans for satellite development and a strong sales outlook. Swiss company ON also saw a notable increase, gaining market share against Nike. Among the largest companies, Intel is worth highlighting, as it gained over 3%, reflecting positive comments from a meeting with the company's CEO and expectations for future development, especially in semiconductors and future technologies.



US500 futures broke through the key resistance level of 6420 points at the time of the US CPI report's release. The H1 chart shows a continuation of the uptrend and the formation of a new, higher peak. Source: xStation5

Company News