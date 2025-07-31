US OPEN: Microsoft and Meta earnings extend Big Tech rally (31.07.2025)

Wall Street rallies today on most recent Big Tech earnings that come as reassuring amid concerns about potential overvaluation of technological megacaps and AI overinvestment. US indices trade mostly in the green, shrugging off Fed’s moderately hawkish stance on interest rates and hotter-than-expected inflation data (Nasdaq: +1.25%, S&P 500: +0.7%, DJIA: +0.3%, Russell 2000: -0.2%).

U.S. inflation rose in June, with the PCE price index up 0.3% as tariffs began lifting goods prices. Annual inflation hit 2.6%, while core inflation remained at 2.8%. Consumer spending rose 0.3%, rebounding from May's stagnation. Despite tariff pressures, the Fed held rates steady but hinted that price effects may be prolonged.

Tech stocks are leading the market today, with Communication Services boosted by Meta’s 12% surge following strong earnings. That gain helped offset an 8% drop in Paramount Global ahead of its results. Microsoft also rallied 5% after a major earnings beat, pushing its market cap past $4 trillion. Nvidia (NVDA.US: +1.6%) and Amazon (AMZN.US: +4.3%) joined the rally, while Apple (AAPL.US) trading flat ahead of its earnings call.

Today’s performance of S&P 500 sectors. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

US100 (H1)

Nasdaq futures corrected some of their bullish, pre-market gains, although selling pressure had been stopped at previous resistance level around 23600, broken at the publication of Meta and Microsoft’s earnings. US100 is currently trading around 30-hours exponential moving average (EMA30; light purple) and further momentum will highly depend on Apple and Amazon’s financial reports, to be released after the session.

Source: xStation5

Company news: