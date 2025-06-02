Read more
XTB Online Trading

US Open: Mixed sentiments on Wall Street 🔔Metals and mining stocks surge

4:06 PM 2 June 2025

Wall Street sentiments on Monday are clearly mixed, with US500 and US100 almost flat, losing in the tight range of -0.05% to -0.1%. US dollar weakens, with USDIDX down almost -0.7%. The US ISM Manufacturing report shows rising price pressure, despite weakness across the labor and employment.

  • EURUSD gains almost 0.8%; 10-year treasuries rise 1.8 bps to 4.44% but US dollar remains weak
  • Surging gold price improves sentiments across the shares of gold miners which benefit from rising gold and silver prices and demand 
  • Donald Trump decided to lift steel tariffs from 25% to 50%; Nucor and Steel Dynamics surge almost 10%, however US Steel remains flat. Higher steel tariffs in the US may support demand for local steel, which may be sold at higher price - on the national market
  • Metals & mining sector gain, while automobiles weakens. On the other hand, semiconductors are on the rising wave with Broadcom (AVGO.US) and Nvidia (NVDA.US) surging
 

Source: xStation5

The US Macro Data

US ISM Manufacturing PMI (May report): 48.5 (Forecast 49.5, Previous 48.7)

  • ISM Mfg. Prices Paid: 69.4 (Forecast 69.3, Previous 69.8)
  • ISM Mfg. New Orders Index: 47.6 (Previous 47.2)
  • US ISM Mfg. Employment Index Actual 46.8 (Previous 46.5)

US Construction Spending MoM: -0.4% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous -0.5%)

The ISM data from the US came in clearly weaker than anticipated. What's  negative for markets, the prices paid component across the US industrial sector came in very high (but only slightly higher than expected).

US500 (D1 interval)

US500 gains slightly today. The most important support zone is the range of 5750 - 5800 points, where we can see key moving averages of EMA200, EMA100 and EMA50. Strong resistance zone we can find at 5950 points.

 

Source: xStation5

Share:
Back

Market News

03.06.2025
19:00

Daily summary: Indices gain as markets await tomorrow’s trade offers from U.S. partners 🔎📄

U.S. indices end the day in positive territory despite an uncertain cash session open. At the time of publication, the biggest gains are seen in...

 16:55

According to Bessent, China is now facing a key decision 📌

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking at the summit in Zurich, stated that China must decide whether it wants to be a credible partner on the...

 15:04

BREAKING: EURUSD muted after mostly in line durable goods report and higher JOLTS data 📌

03:00 PM BST, United States - JOLTS Job Openings for April: actual 7.391M; forecast 7.110M; previous 7.200M; 03:00 PM BST, United...
More news

Join over 1 600 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits