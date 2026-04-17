US OPEN: The Strait of Hormuz is fully open 💥Euphoria in the markets 🚀

U.S. stock futures surged at the opening of Wall Street—Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by more than 500 points (+1.1%), the S&P 500 rose by 0.8%, and the Nasdaq 100 by 0.9% . The main catalyst was a statement by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who announced the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial maritime traffic during the ceasefire with Lebanon . At the same time, Axios reported that the U.S. and Iran are negotiating a three-point memorandum of understanding (MOU) providing for the release of $20 billion in frozen Iranian funds in exchange for Iran’s renunciation of enriched uranium.

The US100 is experiencing its fastest and largest upward surge since September 2025. Source: xStation

Crude oil prices plummeted—WTI fell more than 10% to around $84.60 per barrel, while Brent dropped by nearly 10%. Gold and silver, however, rose: spot gold gained 2% to $4,881.81/oz, and silver rose nearly 5% to $82.30/oz.

The immediate catalyst for the move was Tehran’s declaration that it would fully open the Strait of Hormuz—a key shipping route through which approximately 20% of global oil trade passes—for the duration of the Israeli-Lebanese ceasefire announced by President Trump. Previously, following the first round of peace talks in Islamabad, Iran had only partially opened the strait to select vessels. The prospect of a second round of talks in Islamabad this coming Sunday and progress in negotiations regarding 450 kg of uranium enriched to 60% purity—stored in Iran’s underground facilities—further bolster market optimism regarding a lasting end to the conflict.

Volatility is currently evident in key markets. Source: xStation

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