US Open: US indices rise after optimistic macro data 🟢

U.S. indices point to a cautiously optimistic start to Wednesday’s session following the release of the June PPI and industrial production reports. The US500 gains 0.18% to 6,290 points, US2000 is up 0.58%, while US100 slips 0.15%.

U.S. industrial production rose more than expected last month, boosted by a surge in utility output and a modest gain in manufacturing.

House Republicans resumed efforts to pass crypto regulation after Donald Trump convinced conservative holdouts to support the bill package. U.S. mortgage applications fell to the lowest level since late May. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose by 5 basis points to 6.82%.

American stocks are off to a mixed start, with capital gradually rotating into smaller companies. Source: xStation 5

US2000

The small-cap index is outperforming other major U.S. benchmarks today. US2000 is up 0.70% to 2,227 points. However, these stocks remain relatively undervalued compared to large-cap peers. The index has yet to reclaim its all-time high from November 2021 at 2,460 points.

Source: xStation 5

Stock highlights

Global Payments (GPN.US) rose 4.30% on news that activist investor Elliott Management has taken a sizeable stake, raising expectations of strategic changes or pressure on management, though specific demands are unknown.

ASML Holding (ASML) dropped 10.50% despite strong Q2 results (+23% Y/Y revenue), as CEO warned of macro and geopolitical uncertainty clouding the 2026 outlook, making long-term growth less certain despite reaffirmed 2025 guidance.