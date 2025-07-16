US Open: US indices rise after optimistic macro data 🟢

U.S. indices point to a cautiously optimistic start to Wednesday’s session following the release of the June PPI and industrial production reports. The US500 gains 0.18% to 6,290 points, US2000 is up 0.58%, while US100 slips 0.15%.
- Producer inflation remained flat on a monthly basis, supported by a decline in service prices.
- U.S. industrial production rose more than expected last month, boosted by a surge in utility output and a modest gain in manufacturing.
- House Republicans resumed efforts to pass crypto regulation after Donald Trump convinced conservative holdouts to support the bill package.
- U.S. mortgage applications fell to the lowest level since late May. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose by 5 basis points to 6.82%.
American stocks are off to a mixed start, with capital gradually rotating into smaller companies. Source: xStation 5
US2000
The small-cap index is outperforming other major U.S. benchmarks today. US2000 is up 0.70% to 2,227 points. However, these stocks remain relatively undervalued compared to large-cap peers. The index has yet to reclaim its all-time high from November 2021 at 2,460 points.
Source: xStation 5
Stock highlights
Global Payments (GPN.US) rose 4.30% on news that activist investor Elliott Management has taken a sizeable stake, raising expectations of strategic changes or pressure on management, though specific demands are unknown.
ASML Holding (ASML) dropped 10.50% despite strong Q2 results (+23% Y/Y revenue), as CEO warned of macro and geopolitical uncertainty clouding the 2026 outlook, making long-term growth less certain despite reaffirmed 2025 guidance.