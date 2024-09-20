Read more
XTB Online Trading

US Open: Wall Street opens session in weaker sentiments amid 'triple witching' day 🚩FedEx plunges 14%

3:54 PM 20 September 2024
  • U.S. indices record a weaker opening on the day of the 'three witches' (massive roll-overs in the options, stocks and contracts markets); US100 loses 0.4%
  • Semiconductor sector loses; Intel (INTC.US) and Texas Instruments (TXN.US) lead the declines
  • FedEx (FDX.US) shares lose more than 14% after disappointing results and citing weaker consumer trends

Today, the US stock market is down slightly after yesterday's rally, with trading volumes slightly higher early in the session. The US100 is struggling to stay above 20,000 points. The bullish positioning of hedge funds and CTAs may itself support hedging demand today, in order to secure a favorable finish to the expiration (settlement) in the options and futures market.

According to Bloomberg, the value of open pull and call options on the SPX oscillates around 5500 points; historically, September's 'three hags' day has led to an average of 1.1% declines in the S&P 500 with exceptions only in 1998, 2001, 2010 and 2016 according to Trader Almanac data. Currently, the ratio of call to put options is 4:1, which clearly supports the bulls and may suggest a better market performance, in the later hours or next week, when with the potential for a 'gamma squeeze'.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open real account TRY DEMO Download mobile app Download mobile app


Source: xStation5

US100 (M5 interval)
Source: xStation5


FedEx sending a warning sign to the economy?

FedEx reporting results for the first quarter of the 2025 fiscal year indicated that earnings per share came in at $3.60 versus analysts' forecasts of $4.86, while revenues also proved disappointing with $21.6 billion versus $21.97 billion expected on Wall Street. For the full fiscal year 2025 (calendar 2024), FedEx expects EPS in the range of $20 to $21 per share (previously $20 to $22); consensus was $20.71.

  • In a commentary, the company pointed out that the weaker results were the result of markedly weaker demand and economic conditions in freight and logistics. FedEx expects low single-digit revenue growth this fiscal year, having previously seen opportunities in the mid-single digits of 5-8%.
  • FedEx is cautiously optimistic about H2 2024 trend, however demand conditions in H1 came in weaker than company expected. The Federal Express (sector overseeing air-ground fast shipping network) margins fall to 5.2% in the quarter ended on August 31, from 7.1% a year before.
  • It was also one of the worst first quarter profitability outcomes outside the 2009 recession, according to Barclays research. Also, Morgan Stanley stressed out that earnings miss from FedEx was huge and suggests larger risk over a long term, than anticipated earlier. Analysts slashed FedEX price to $200 after the report.

FedEx stock (FDX.US), we see a double top near $300, which, along with a sharp drop below the EMA 200, indicates an entry into at least a medium-term downtrend and a complete negation of upward momentum.  United Parcel Service (UPS.US) is also losing ground on FedEx's wave of declines; the giant's shares are losing nearly 4% and approaching levels not seen since the summer of 2020.Source: xStation5

Interestingly, the Cass Freight Index, which measures the prosperity of the U.S. logistics sector (including, wheeled, shipping), rebounded somewhat in August after a rather worrisome July. Nonetheless, it is apparent that the situation in the transportation sector, which can be a sure indicator of the health of consumers, is not encouraging, the trend is downward, and UPS or FedEX stocks are following suit. The question is whether the September reading will show a deterioration from current levels.

Source: CASS Freight Index / Cass Information Systems, ACT Research

Share:
Back

Market News

03.10.2024
09:30

GBPUSD falls by more than 1% 📉

The British pound is losing 1% against the U.S. dollar today following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...

 09:14

CHN.cash loses 2% 📉Profit taking in China drags European stock market sentiments

After a nearly 30% near-continuous rally, the Hang Seng Index slid more than 4.5% today at the peak of the sell-off, indicating the biggest sell-off in...

 09:01

BREAKING: European services PMI data surprises to the upside

Eurozone: services PMI index for September 51,4 points. (forecast: 50.5 points; previous: 52.9 points). Germany: PMI index for services for September...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator