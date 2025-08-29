US University of Michigan: lower US inflation expectations and mixed consumer sentiments 🏛️

University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (August final): 58.2 (forecast 58.6; previous 58.6)
Current Conditions: 61.7 (forecast 60.8; previous 60.9)
Expectations: 55.9 (forecast 57.5; previous 57.2)
1-Year Inflation Expectations: 4.8% (forecast 5.0%; previous 4.9%)
5–10 Year Inflation Expectations: 3.5% (forecast 3.9%; previous 3.9%)
Although the UoM data reflects survey participants’ expectations over a relatively long time horizon, the anticipated decline in future price pressures may to some extent influence their near-term pricing behaviour.