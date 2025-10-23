Read more
4:23 PM · 23 October 2025

US100 gains 0.5% 📈Kansas City Fed Index above estimates

US100
Indices
-
-
Key takeaways
  • The US100 index gains over 0.5% on a wave of renewed optimism in the stock market
  • The US100 breaks through the 50- and 200-session exponential moving averages on the hourly interval
  • J.P. Morgan expects the Fed to end quantitative tightening (QT) next week

The US stock market gains today amid optimism around possible Fed rate cut next week, positive Q4 seasonality patterns, strong earnings season and stronger than expected data from Kansas City Fed. Kansas Fed Composite Index came in at 6 vs 2 exp. and 4 previously, while the manufacturing benchmark rose to 15 vs 4 previously. J.P Morgan analysts pointed to the end of the quantitive tightening (QT) program by the Fed in October. Such a scenario could improve investor sentiments around US bonds and stock market. US100 is up more than 0.5% today, surging above 25150 points. The index tries to recover and rise above near ATH level again despite not optimistic Wall Street reaction to Tesla's and Netflix earnings reports.

 

Source: xStation5

