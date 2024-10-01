US100 loses 2% and deepens declines 📉US officials expect Iran strike on Israel in 12 hours

According to US officials, Iran will attack Israel in the next 12 hours, while Axios reports suggest that the attack will be conducted with high-speed missiles.

Also, anonymous 'western sources' informed Axios that no UAVs or cruise missiles will be used in the attack, because this allows Israel for a long preparation to defense and interception (just like in April).

The risk of war seems to be real, and the US Embassy in Israel all U.S. government employees and their families in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza to shelter in place until further notice.

US indices extent declines as markets fear rising oil prices, which can lower odds for soft landing scenario, pressuring the Fed to unexpected change in its dovish policy stance. As for now, OIL.WTI gains almost 4%

Source: xStation5