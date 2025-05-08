US100 surges 1.3% amid media reports about planned unwind of US curbs to AI chips export📈

Nasdaq 100 (US100) futures are rising over 1.3%, breaking above 20,100 points amid optimism sparked by media reports suggesting Trump plans to repeal strict AI-related regulations introduced by the Biden administration.

Nvidia shares are up nearly 2% in pre-market trading, approaching $120.

Investors view the news as a positive signal that could mark a "thaw" in tense relations between the U.S. and China , as well as other trading partners, ahead of negotiations with China scheduled for this weekend in Switzerland .

According to anonymous sources, the U.S. administration is planning to withdraw global restrictions related to chips in the context of the ongoing debate over artificial intelligence regulation. Nvidia had opposed the rule and actively lobbied for its repeal.

The proposed changes are taking shape just as Trump prepares for a trip to the Middle East, including to Saudi Arabia and the UAE — both of which have expressed discontent over limits on acquiring AI chips.

The planned repeal, which is not yet finalized, would replace a Biden-era policy that classified countries into three broad tiers to regulate the export of chips from companies like Nvidia. The sources say the Trump administration does not intend to enforce the so-called AI diffusion rule, which is set to take effect on May 15.

For AI firms and data center operators, this could mean broader access to export markets and fewer regulatory constraints on doing business. According to insiders, who asked not to be named due to the unofficial nature of the matter, Trump officials are still working on a completely new framework aimed at strengthening the control of chip exports.

