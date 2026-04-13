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6:40 PM · 13 April 2026

📈 US2000 rebounds 1%

Wall Street index futures are rebounding following reports from CBS News, which, citing a US administration official, stated that “the US delegation remains in contact with Iranian leadership.”

Despite visible pessimism at the start of the session, US indices have moved into a clear offensive. Gains are being led by the Russell 2000 small-cap index (US2000), which is up as much as 1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are gaining approximately 0.5%, while the Dow Jones has also erased its losses, which were initially exacerbated by the sell-off in Goldman Sachs shares (US30: +0.1%).

 

Indices maintain their rebound despite the ongoing blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Source: xStation5

 

According to CBS, both parties to the conflict are still reportedly striving to reach an agreement, and representatives from the mediating country, Pakistan, are waiting for a response from the US and Iran regarding the resumption of peace talks. This information arrives shortly after Donald Trump's press conference, during which the US President emphasized that he would not allow “the world to be held hostage by Iran.” Trump also confirmed that the Iranian nuclear program was the primary point of contention.

Alongside the rally in equities, a distinct correction is visible in the dollar. The dollar index had initially erased its declines from the last two sessions earlier in the day; however, the renewed hope for peace talks has weakened safe-haven demand. The VIX "fear index" is also sliding (-2.75%).

The dollar returns to its decline in response to the CBS report. Source: xStation5

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