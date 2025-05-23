US500 dips 1.8% after tariff warning 🚨

🏛️Trump recommends 50% tariff on European Union
Trump criticized the European Union on his Truth Social profile and also recommended imposing 50% tariffs on EU countries from June 1, 2025. In response to the words of the US president, we see clear movements in European indices and contracts for US indices. At the same time, investors are moving their funds to safer assets, which causes a sharp drop in the yield on US 10-year bonds to 4.47%.
Trump's official statement on EU tariffs. Source: Truth Social
TNOTE gains strongly after Trump's announcement, while the US500 contract loses 1.3% in a few minutes. Source: xStation