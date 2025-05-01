Read more
USA signs mineral agreement with Ukraine 📄🖋️

1:20 PM 1 May 2025

Ukraine signed a mineral agreement with the USA yesterday, April 30, 2025. The document outlines a framework for economic partnership, focusing on Ukraine’s key minerals and natural resources. Markets have responded positively to the deal, which, alongside strong earnings from U.S. companies, is supporting today’s upbeat sentiment on Wall Street.

The U.S.–Ukraine mineral resource agreement establishes a joint investment fund, granting American companies preferential access to Ukraine’s vast natural resources — such as lithium, rare earth metals, oil, and gas — while ownership remains on the Ukrainian side. The fund will reinvest profits into the Ukrainian economy for the first 10 years, with a majority-American board. Importantly, Ukraine will not be required to repay the $350 billion in aid previously demanded by Trump. The document states that the U.S. acknowledges Ukraine’s intent to join the EU and that the agreement must not conflict with that goal. However, there are no concrete security guarantees from the U.S., making the support unstable and conditional.

Despite strategic goals of reducing reliance on Chinese resources and rebuilding Ukraine, the agreement faces major obstacles: mineral-rich areas are often under Russian control, infrastructure has been destroyed by war, and developing mining sites could take up to 20 years and cost billions of dollars. The short-term market impact is likely limited due to these risks, although long-term the deal may benefit U.S. companies in mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors. The agreement signals economic engagement, but it does not constitute a military guarantee.

