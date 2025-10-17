VIX drops 10% amid Wall Street rebound attempt🗽

- VIX falls almost 10% amid US indices trying to recover losses
- CTAs may sell even more stocks if S&P 500 decline
- Fund managers have reduced cash and raised equity exposure
The VIX curve briefly inverted, meaning the near-term VIX was higher than futures — a sign traders see short-term uncertainty outweighing long-term risks.
Such inversions are rare and often coincide with market stress, but this one is described as mild, not panic-driven.
The VIX spot index jumped to around 24, the highest since the last tariff-driven sell-off in April, before stabilizing.
Analysts say this move shows that speculative excess has been flushed out, not that a crisis is brewing.
Susquehanna Group sees the inversion as a temporary reaction — traders expect turbulence but are not panicking.
Historically, most market bottoms happen during VIX backwardation, but those cases usually follow larger S&P 500 corrections (5%+) — unlike the mild pullback now.
Analysts caution that if the VIX fell back near 14, it would indicate dangerous complacency returning to the market.
Fund managers have reduced cash and raised equity exposure, which could limit buying power on future dips.
Commodity trading advisers (CTAs) have limited upside buying potential left, but could sell heavily (up to $46 billion) if the S&P 500 drops another few percent.
Overall sentiment: volatility likely to stay elevated, reflecting a market balancing optimism with caution after the tariff-related shock.
Source: xStation5
