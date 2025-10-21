Read more
7:12 PM · 21 October 2025

Daily summary: Markets on Hold Ahead of Netflix Earnings

Key takeaways
US500
Indices
-
-
GOLD
Commodities
-
-
SILVER
Commodities
-
-
Netflix
Stocks
NFLX.US, Netflix Inc
-
-
Key takeaways
  • US indices remain steady as investors await Netflix’s financial results after today’s session.
  • Gold and silver prices plunged sharply today, marking their largest single-day declines in years due to profit-taking and a stronger US dollar.
  • Today marks the beginning of the earnings release season for the so-called "Magnificent 7" — the largest and most influential technology companies in the USA — putting the markets in a state of anticipation. At the time of publication, the US500 and US100 indices are hovering around yesterday’s closing levels.
  • After today’s session, Netflix’s financial results will be announced, which could further influence investor sentiment.
  • The major European stock markets closed the day in positive territory: the FTSE 100 rose by about 0.25%, the CAC 40 gained approximately 0.64%, the AEX recorded a slight increase of about 0.02%, and the DAX ended the session up around 0.37%.
  • In September, Canada’s annual CPI inflation reached 2.4%, surpassing the forecasted 2.3% and the previous level of 1.9%, with a monthly increase of 0.1%. As a result, after the data release, the probability of an interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada in October fell from 86% to 74%.
  • Today, the Warsaw Stock Exchange saw a slight correction, with most major indices closing in the red.
  • Production and assembly dynamics in Poland in September were slightly better than expected — increasing by 0.2% year-over-year (a decline of 2% was forecasted), suggesting some resilience in the industrial sector, although the BIEC indicator still signals deteriorating economic sentiment.
  • GE Aerospace published its Q3 results, significantly exceeding expectations, which boosted the company’s stock prices; the firm also raised its full fiscal year forecasts despite moderate growth in orders.
  • Futures prices for cocoa are beginning to rise after previous declines, despite significant export restrictions from Africa and lower processing activity in Asia and Europe. Currently, contracts are priced at around 5,943 USD per ton.
  • Gold is down more than 5% today, marking its largest single-day correction since August 2020. The drop is a result of profit-taking after earlier gains and changing market conditions such as a strengthening US dollar and easing geopolitical tensions. The price of gold has fallen below the 4,150 USD per ounce level.
  • Silver is also down more than 7%, dropping below 50 USD — its biggest single-day correction since April — due in part to profit-taking after a wave of FOMO (fear of missing out) among retail investors.
  • Cryptocurrencies are gaining today, recovering losses from recent market turmoil. Bitcoin is up more than 1.5%, surpassing the 112,000 USD level. Ethereum is also up today, though more modestly, by about 1%, breaking above the 4,000 USD mark.
23 October 2025, 6:19 PM

STMicroelectronics shares down 14% amid mixed future outlook📉
23 October 2025, 4:23 PM

US100 gains 0.5% 📈Kansas City Fed Index above estimates
23 October 2025, 4:12 PM

NATGAS loses after the EIA inventories report
23 October 2025, 4:05 PM

Stock of the Week - Merck & Co Inc (23.10.2025)

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits