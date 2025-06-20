Read more
Wall Street gains amid Fed's Waller remarks 📈

2:58 PM 20 June 2025

Fed's Waller commented the US monetary policy and economy signalling that Fed will be able to cut rates as early as in July. Here is the breakdown of Waller's comments.

  • Workers are not in a position to demand higher wages in response to tariffs, a reason not to worry about second-round effects.

  • The Fed has a mandate to worry about unemployment and inflation, not to provide cheap financing for the federal government.

  • Tariffs will not be completely passed through; a 10% tariff on all imports would not have much impact on overall inflation.

  • I don't want to wait for the job market to tank before cutting rates.

  • Seeing job creation coming down and other signs suggesting the labour market is getting weaker.

  • The labour market is okay, but not as strong as in 2022.

  • The job market is solid, but we are starting to see things like high unemployment among recent graduates.

  • Inflation persistence from tariffs is a valid concern.

  • The tariffs should pose a one-off level effect on prices and not be a persistent boost to inflation.

  • The process should start slow to be sure there are no surprises; if there is a shock, the Fed could pause.

  • The Fed is in a position as early as July for cuts.

  • The Fed has room to bring rates down and then observe what happens with inflation.

  • I am not sure if the committee would go along, but the data is good: unemployment is low, inflation is close to target.

  • Central banks should look through tariff effects on inflation.

  • I do not think the inflation impact from tariffs will be significant; the trend is looking good.

Indices on Wall Street gained after Fed's Waller remarks signalling a dovish stance from the Fed.

