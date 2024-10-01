Daily Summary: Markets continue their sell-off as risk factors intensify.
Switzerland's consumer inflation reading for September came in lower than expected. Moreover, in m/m terms, there is a deflation. The index...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Switzerland's consumer inflation reading for September came in lower than expected. Moreover, in m/m terms, there is a deflation. The index...
Bitcoin is today trading below the important psychological barrier of $60,000 and also the 200-session exponential average. The decline appears to be triggered...
Shares of Chicago-based Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME.US), which runs futures exchanges such as the CME, CBOT, and NYMEX, have been on a strong...
Natural gas inventories rose by 55 billion cubic feet last week, slightly below the expected 56 billion and higher than the previous 47 billion cubic feet....
Oil prices surged after US president Joe Biden signalled that '(...) We are discussing Israel striking Iran oil facilities.' US told Iran indirectly...
2:45 PM BST, United States - PMI Data for September: S&P Global Composite PMI: actual 54; forecast 54.4; previous 54.4 S&P Global Services...
Lockheed Martin (LMT.US) has decided to raise its dividend to $3.30. The company pays a dividend every quarter, which implies an annualized dividend of...
US jobless claims came in 225k vs 221k exp. and 218k previously, revised to 219k Continued jobless claims came in 1.826M vs 1.83M exp. and 1.834M...
Oil prices dropped after Libya government reports, suggesting planned reopening of the biggest oil facility fields, since today. However, almost 1 hour...
The Challenger report from the US, showing the number of lay-offs, for September indicated 72.8 thousand, compared to 75.89 thousand in August; lay-offs...
The British pound is losing 1% against the U.S. dollar today following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...
After a nearly 30% near-continuous rally, the Hang Seng Index slid more than 4.5% today at the peak of the sell-off, indicating the biggest sell-off in...
Eurozone: services PMI index for September 51,4 points. (forecast: 50.5 points; previous: 52.9 points). Germany: PMI index for services for September...
CPI in Switzerland for September (y/y): Actual: 0.8% Forecast: 1% Previously: 1.1% CPI in Switzerland for September (m/m): Actual: -0.3% Forecast:...
Hang Seng sees technical correction after sizable upward momentum Futures point to lower opening of today's session in Europe ower opening...
The British pound is losing dynamically this morning following comments by BoE Chairman Bailey, who suggested that, as a banker, he sees an opportunity...