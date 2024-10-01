Economic calendar: Bank of England decision; US jobless claims and CB index in market spotlight
European stock markets open higher, on wave of optimism after 50bp Fed rate cut Investors in the currency market await the Bank of England and CBRT...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
The Fed cut rates by 50 basis points to 5% yesterday and communicated a rather aggressive policy easing cycle, a move that initially pleased equity...
The Fed cut interest rates by 50 bps today, and the dot-plot shows that the FOMC will cut rates by another 50 bps by the end of 2024. In 2025, rates...
The Fed surprises with a 50 basis point cut, given the consensus of Bloomberg economists, where more than 110 forecasts pointed to a 25 basis point cut....
US Federal Reserve decided to cut interest rates by 50 bps to 5% today. Here is the Jerome Powell press conference highlights: Fed confidence about still...
The Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by 50 basis points came as quite a surprise to the market, even though the market gave a 65% probability...
US Federal Reserve decided to cut rates by 50 bps in line with 50 bps highly anticipated on Wall Street; to 5% from 5.5% in August. It's a first rate...
USDCAD pair continues today drop below 1.36 after Bank of Canada minutes from the August meeting. However, declines after the BoC minutes were not impressive,...
Shares of Intuitive Machines (LUNR.US) rallies today more than 50% as company sign worth max. amount of $4.82 billion NASA contract for moon data satellites....
Former Federal Reserve bankers, in media commentaries for the largest American radio stations, are in favor of a 25 basis point cut in interest rates during...
WTI crude oil gained on a larger-than-expected decline in U.S. crude inventories. Oil inventories: -1.630 M, Expected: -0.1 M Gasoline +69k Distillet...
Indexes on Wall Street open the session slightly lower, expecting a near foregone conclusion of the first Fed rate cut in 4 years (7 PM GMT) and Powell's...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Housing Starts for August: actual 1.356M; forecast 1.310M; previous 1.237M; actual 9.6% MoM;...
Futures on CBOT Wheat (WHEAT) are dropping below $580 today after recent rally, when grain failed to rise above $600 psychologically resistance zone. Despite...
Only a few hours remain until the Fed's decision on interest rates. The market is still uncertain about how much the interest rate will be lowered....
German DAX suspended ahead of FOMC Citi analysts raised recommendation for BMW German Ministry of Finance confirmed plans to sell entire Commerzbank...
Final Eurozone inflation data for August: CPI YoY Final Actual 2.2% (Forecast 2.2%, Previous 2.2%) CPI MoM Final Actual 0.1% (Forecast 0.2%, Previous...
The upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decision is poised to significantly impact Bitcoin's price. With the market pricing in a 67% probability...
Today's session will be dominated by the highly anticipated Federal Reserve rate decision, alongside crucial economic data releases and central bank...