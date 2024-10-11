Read more
XTB Online Trading

Market news

BlackRock Hits $11.5 Trillion of Assets as Q3 Inflows Surge to $221 Billion📈

11 October 2024

(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...

More

US inflation higher, strong rise in jobless claims. What about the dollar❓

10 October 2024

U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...

More

Taiwan Semiconductor sales tops Wall Street estimates improving chip sector sentiments 📈

10 October 2024

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...

More

5 July 2019
4 July 2019
3 July 2019

Market calendar

Market sentiment

See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market

Top movers

Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers

Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 10 October 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 9 October 2025
__hssc cc 9 October 2024
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 6 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 16 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 9 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
xtbLanguageSettings cc 9 October 2025
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 9 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 6 July 2025
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
__cfruid
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 9 October 2025
_cfuvid
TS5b68a4e1027
xtbCookiesSettings cc 9 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 9 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
_cfuvid
_cfuvid
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 9 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 7 January 2025
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 9 October 2026
_ga cc 9 October 2026
__hstc cc 7 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 10 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 9 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 9 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 8 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 9 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 17 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
af_id cc 23 February 2025
afUserId cc 25 January 2026
af_id cc 24 January 2026
AF_SYNC cc 1 February 2024
_ga cc 9 October 2026
_gid cc 10 October 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 9 October 2026
__hstc cc 7 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 9 October 2026
_gcl_au cc 7 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 3 November 2025
_omappvp cc 21 September 2035
_omappvs cc 9 October 2024
_uetsid cc 10 October 2024
_uetvid cc 3 November 2025
_fbp cc 7 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 3 November 2025
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 April 2025
IDE cc 3 November 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 7 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 April 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 10 October 2024
_uetvid cc 3 November 2025
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
MUID cc 3 November 2025
_fbp cc 7 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 3 November 2025
_ttp cc 3 November 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 9 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 9 October 2026
guest_id cc 9 October 2026
muc_ads cc 9 October 2026
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 7 April 2025
MSPTC cc 3 November 2025
IDE cc 3 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
bcookie cc 9 October 2025
lidc cc 10 October 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 7 April 2025
bcookie cc 9 October 2025
li_gc cc 7 April 2025
lidc cc 10 October 2024
personalization_id cc 9 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator