Economic calendar: Will SNB surprise markets?
- SNB expected to hold rates unchanged - Semi-important data from the US and EU 8:30 am BST - SNB rate decision. The Swiss National Bank has kept interest...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: Australian dollar leads the losses in the G10 basket following the labour market report Asian equities decline this morning after the...
Summary: US100 shows signs of weakness on D1 interval The index pulls back following a test of the key resistance level Taking a look at the...
Corn: Corn planting in the US accelerated last week due to less rainfall Possible losses due to belated planting as well as adverse weather...
Summary: - European stocks start Wednesday’s session lower - DAX (DE30) tries to stay within the resistance zone - Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) sent...
- CBRT may deliver more dovish message - US CPI inflation expected to have slowed slightly in May - Will DOE report confirm another major build signalled...
Summary: Oil prices trade lower this morning following the API release as well as updated forecasts from the EIA Chinese equities lose momentum...
Summary: S&P500 pulls back after hitting 5-week high DE30: No merger between Commerzbank and ING? GBP looks to gain as UK...
Market participants await for publication of the monthly supply and demand report from the US Department of Agriculture. The report should show a significant...
Gold The past two weeks were good for the gold bulls to say the least. Gold price broke above YTD highs prior to the weekend. In spite of a...
Summary: More gains seen for US markets ahead of the opening bell S&P500 back above the 2900 level Selling into last night’s...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Sell...
Deutsche Bank issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: UK unemployment remains near multi-decade low Wages rise more than expected EURGBP pulls back from near 5-month high The...
Summary: - German stocks outperform European peers at the beginning of Tuesday’s trading - DAX (DE30) eyes a test if the 12300 pts handle - Commerzbank-ING...
- UK labour market report to be released in the morning - Will API report provide more fuel for oil bulls? - Bank of England speakers on the agenda 9:30...
Summary: Donald Trump threats to raise duties on China if Xi Jinping does not meet with him at the G20 summit in Japan Stock markets continue bouncing...
Summary: - Stocks move higher all around the world in response to the US-Mexico truce - Safe haven assets pull back amid increased risk appetite - Deadline...
