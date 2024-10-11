Stocks swoon as Draghi fails to walk back ECB message
Summary: Dax drops sharply after ECB and Draghi Draghi says no risk of deflation and fails to pander to rate cuts US stocks open...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
The markets are sure that the next move from the Fed will be a cut in interest rates. In fact such cut is fully discounted by September and seen by many...
The ECB extended its forward guidance at today’s meeting but president Draghi saw no need to discuss rate cut as he saw no risk of deflation and...
Summary: ECB leaves rates unchanged as expected ECB sees rates at the current levels for as long as needed (at least through the first half of...
Summary: FTSE aiming for 4th daily gain in a row EURGBP sensitive to ECB rate decision USDMXN volatile with tariffs talk driving...
Summary: - South Africa experienced contraction in the first quarter of 2019 - South African Reserve Bank independence may be threatened - USDZAR broke...
Summary: European markets open higher ahead of the ECB rate decision DAX (DE30) seems to set the stage for price rises What to expect from Draghi...
Summary: Final EMU GDP reading for the first quarter to be released before noon ECB to present its fresh economic forecasts as well as new LTRO...
Summary: Fitch cut Mexican rating while Moody’s lowered its outlook, both agencies cited the same factor No trade agreement between the US...
Summary: Awful jobs data curbs rapid Wall St. rally Italian FTSE MIB reverses gains as EU triggers EDP against Italy ISM lifts...
ISM non-manufacturing unexpectedly jumps to 56.9 ADP sees weakest job growth in more than 9 years US500 at the pivot point after the open ISM...
- AUDUSD bounced off the support zone - Downtrend seems to weaken - Pair tests key resistance level at 0.7000 The AUDUSD currency pair has been moving...
Summary: US stocks called to open higher after 2nd best day of the year Further gains capped as ADP falls to 9-year low (27k) Pivotal...
The ADP report showed an increase in US private employment of just 27k in May – the least since March 2010. On top of other lackluster reports it...
Wheat: Wheat prices remain high despite the mixed data regarding supply High quality of spring wheat crops, an increase in case of winter...
Summary: Italian equities reverse previous gains and bounce back from crucial resistance EU triggers excessive debt procedure against Italy due...
Summary: UK service PMI: 51.0 vs 50.6 exp and 50.4 prior Beats forecasts but overall surveys suggest slowing economy UK stocks...
Summary: Beginning of trading has not brought a clear direction DE30 is closing the important technical resistance SAP (SAP.DE) among top performers...
Summary: Final PMIs from European economies including the first (and last) reading for the UK services sector, non-manufacturing ISM from the US...
