NZD benefits from RBNZ comments, Wall Street surges
Summary: New Zealand dollar leads the gains following comments from a RBNZ official Aussie gets the weak GDP report, Australian PMIs mixed Wall...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: US indices rally; S&P500 50 points off recent lows Stocks react positively to Powell DE30: VW shares gain after...
USDZAR soars by as much as 1.6% on Tuesday despite good moods on emerging markets as the GDP report for South Africa disappointed markets. The first quarter...
Summary: Equities recover after recent declines Positive trade talk from China aides the recovery Fed chair Powell to speak at...
- GBPUSD with potential inverse head and shoulders pattern - Gold rallies after breaking above the consoldiation range - US500 defends key support zone GBPUSD Brexit...
Summary: Equity markets in Europe begin with declines after falls in Asia and on tech stocks in the US A short-lived bounce in the DE30 looks likely VW...
Summary: Preliminary core inflation from EMU for May will be released before noon US durable goods for April (final) UK construction PMI expected...
Summary: Reserve Bank of Australia reduces its cash rate to the record lowest level Aussie remains little changed as the move was expected NASDAQ...
Summary: - European stocks erase morning drop - US stocks trade higher but techs lag - Precious metals move significantly higher as trade tensions escalate -...
Deutsche Bank issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: - Chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers decided to resign - Nasdaq (US100) fails to bounce higher at the beginning of the...
Summary: - DE30 launched new week lower - A move towards the 161.8% Fibo level of the latest upward impulse may be on the cards - Price is testing range...
Summary: UK manufacturing PMI falls in May the most since the 2016 Brexit referendum A substantial decline is a result of huge stockpiling seen...
Summary: Equity markets in Europe begin the new week with widespread declines A political reshuffle in the ruling coalition in Germany after Social...
Summary: A set of final PMI readings is expected to be released over the day US manufacturing ISM for May and construction spending for April on...
Summary: Asian equity markets decline at the beginning of the new week following a heavy sell-off on Wall Street China released the white paper...
Summary: Stocks tumble as trade tensions escalate DE30: Wirecard sinks on new interest from prosecutors Peso swoons after Trump...
- Mixed data from the United States - Chinese manufacturing PMI moves back below 50 pts - Significant drop in European inflation figures US - Mixed...
