Instant view: USD barely reacts to PCE print
- PCE inflation in April at 1.6% YOY - Reading in line with market expectations - Market barely reacts to the data The US PCE inflation data has just...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Mexico over the night in response to an alleged surge in illicit migration on the Southern border. The move caught...
Summary: Rising trade tensions send US stocks to 2 ½ month lows Will we see a Trump put? Gold rallies in risk-off trade...
Summary: - European stock market sink on Mexico tariffs - DAX (DE30) pulls back towards 50% Fibo level of last year’s downward move - Wirecard...
Summary: - Italy and German to release CPI figures in the morning - Canadian economy expected to have grown 1.2% YoY in Q1 2019 - US PCE inflation seen...
Summary: - Trump imposes levies on Mexico as migration surges - Chinese manufacturing PMI back below the 50 pts threshold - Asian indices sink on risk-averse...
Summary: Oil drops after DOE draw of -0.3M; US production increases Stocks attempt to recover from recent declines Stock of the...
Citi issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: - Global Payments (GPN.US) to merge with Total System Services (TSS.US) - Transaction will create payments company with strong international...
Summary: Stock indices looking to recover from Wednesday’s declines US Q1 GDP: 3.1% vs 3.2% prior 2800 remains a key line...
Summary: Bitcoin tends to soar over the weekends Bitcoin price seems to be correlated with the number of tweets and Google searches Are the "whales"...
The Turkish lira is leading the gains in the FX market being up 1.8% against the US dollar. Its strength came after a phone call between Donald Trump and...
Summary: GBPUSD holds support around the $1.26 handle Brexit concerns hit UK car production Thomas Cook stock doubles from the...
Summary: - No signs of trade tensions easing - Global slowdown may continue to limit demand for industrial metals - ZINC broke below key price zone Trade:...
Summary: European stock markets open in green despite declines seen on Wall Street DAX (DE30) managed to close above its crucial demand area yesterday Slower...
Summary: Second reading of US GDP for Q1 seems to be the most important print for today Preliminary inflation data from Spain for May Weekly...
Summary: AUD and NZD lead the gains this morning despite weaker data Wall Street extends its pullback, Chinese stocks mostly follow UK car sales...
Summary: US indices break below key supports S&P500 drops to 2 ½ month low DE30: German unemployment surges BOC...
Summary: Red across the board for US indices ahead of the open S&P500 falls below 2800 to 2 ½ month low Head and Shoulders...
